Smuggler Nabbed at Bandaranaike Airport with Over 26,000 Duty-Free Cigarettes

A 40-year-old man was apprehended at the arrival terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 13, after he was found attempting to smuggle a large quantity of duty-free cigarettes through the country's main international gateway.

Large Haul Intercepted at Arrival Terminal

Customs and airport security personnel intercepted the suspect as he made his way through the arrival terminal, uncovering a stash of 26,600 duty-free cigarettes in his possession. The significant quantity of cigarettes is believed to have been intended for illegal distribution within Sri Lanka, bypassing standard import duties and regulations.

Ongoing Crackdown on Airport Smuggling

The arrest is the latest in a series of smuggling-related detentions at Bandaranaike International Airport, where authorities have intensified surveillance and screening operations at both arrival and departure terminals. Officials have repeatedly warned that attempts to circumvent customs laws carry serious legal consequences.

The suspect is a 40-year-old male national

A total of 26,600 duty-free cigarettes were seized at the scene

The arrest took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday, 13

The incident occurred at the arrival terminal of BIA

Sri Lanka Customs has been ramping up efforts to combat the illegal importation of tobacco products, which deprives the government of significant tax revenue while undermining legitimate trade channels. Duty-free cigarettes are strictly regulated, and the unauthorised sale or distribution of such goods outside permitted limits is a criminal offence under Sri Lankan law.

Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activity related to smuggling at ports of entry, as part of a broader national effort to strengthen border security and protect state revenue.

The arrested individual is currently in custody and is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course as investigations continue.

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