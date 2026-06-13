Commonwealth Lawyers Association Backs BASL's Call to Protect Judicial Independence in Sri Lanka

The Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA) has thrown its weight behind concerns raised by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) regarding a reported move to amend the Constitution in order to increase the retirement age of senior judges in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CLA expressed its support for the position taken by the BASL, signalling that the matter has drawn attention beyond Sri Lanka's borders and into the broader international legal community.

Judicial Independence Under Scrutiny

The proposed constitutional amendment, which would affect the retirement age of senior members of the judiciary, has sparked significant debate among legal professionals both locally and internationally. Critics argue that such a move could have far-reaching implications for the independence of the judiciary and the integrity of the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

The BASL had previously voiced its reservations about the proposal, warning that changes of this nature must be approached with the utmost caution to ensure they do not compromise the separation of powers — a cornerstone of any functioning democracy.

A Call to Uphold Democratic Principles

The CLA's backing reinforces the view that Sri Lanka's legal framework must remain insulated from political influence. The association urged Sri Lankan authorities to uphold the rule of law and to respect the principles that underpin an independent judiciary.

Legal observers in Sri Lanka have noted that the timing and nature of such a constitutional change warrant careful public scrutiny, particularly given the country's recent history of political and institutional turbulence.

The BASL, as the primary representative body of the legal profession in Sri Lanka, has consistently positioned itself as a guardian of judicial independence, and the latest international endorsement of its stance is expected to add further weight to calls for transparency and restraint in any proposed reforms to the country's judicial appointments framework.