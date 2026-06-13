122 Lives Lost to Drowning in 2026 as Police Urge Caution Ahead of Poson Season

Sri Lanka has recorded a deeply concerning 122 drowning deaths so far in 2026, with authorities sounding the alarm ahead of the upcoming Poson festival period and ongoing school holidays — times when water-related fatalities have historically spiked.

Police Issue Public Warning

Police Spokesman ASP F.U. Wootler addressed the media to highlight the alarming toll, calling on the public to exercise far greater caution around water bodies. The warning comes at a particularly sensitive time, as families across the island gather near rivers, lakes, and coastal areas to celebrate and recreate during the holiday season.

A Critical Period for Safety

The Poson full moon festival, one of the most significant Buddhist observances in the Sri Lankan calendar, draws large numbers of devotees and visitors to outdoor settings, many of which are in proximity to water. Combined with the current school holiday period, authorities fear the death toll could rise sharply if proper precautions are not taken.

Key Safety Reminders for the Public

Avoid swimming alone or in unfamiliar water bodies

Keep young children under close adult supervision near any water source

Refrain from entering the sea or rivers during adverse weather conditions

Heed warning signs and barriers placed at known danger spots

Police are urging all members of the public to remain vigilant, especially during the school holiday period and the upcoming Poson festival season, when the risk of drowning incidents tends to increase significantly.

With 122 fatalities already recorded within the first months of the year, the figures underscore a persistent public safety challenge that authorities say demands both community awareness and responsible behaviour around water.

Police have urged community leaders, parents, and event organisers to take an active role in spreading water safety awareness during this period.