Tamil Rapper Hiphop Tamizhan Sangee Detained Under Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act

Tamil rapper Hiphop Sangee has been arrested by Sri Lankan authorities under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), according to reports emerging from regional media outlets.

Artist Held Under Controversial Legislation

The musician, known within Tamil cultural and artistic circles, was taken into custody under the PTA — a piece of legislation that has long drawn criticism from human rights organisations both within Sri Lanka and internationally for its broad powers of detention and its historical application against Tamil individuals.

The arrest has sparked concern among civil society groups and members of the Tamil community, who have repeatedly called for the repeal or significant reform of the act, arguing it is disproportionately used against minority communities and suppresses free expression.

PTA Remains a Contentious Law

Enacted originally during the height of Sri Lanka's civil conflict, the Prevention of Terrorism Act grants authorities sweeping powers to detain individuals for extended periods without trial. Despite years of domestic and international pressure urging its abolition, the law remains in force, with successive governments making only limited amendments.

Critics argue that the continued use of the PTA against artists, activists, and journalists signals a troubling pattern of silencing dissent, particularly within the Tamil community in the north and east of the country.

Details of Arrest Still Emerging

Full details surrounding the specific charges or allegations against Hiphop Sangee have not yet been officially disclosed by authorities. It remains unclear at this stage where the rapper is being held or whether legal representation has been secured.

Further developments in this case are expected as more information becomes available from legal and official sources.

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