SriLankan Airlines Addresses Lightning Strike Reports on Colombo-Sydney Flight

SriLankan Airlines has issued an official statement addressing reports of an engine lightning strike involving one of its international flights bound for Sydney, following public concern over the incident.

What Happened

Flight UL606, which departed Colombo in the early hours of July 12, was the subject of reports suggesting the aircraft suffered a lightning strike to one of its engines during the journey to Sydney, Australia.

The national carrier moved swiftly to respond to the circulating reports, releasing a statement to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and reassure passengers and the travelling public.

Airline's Response

SriLankan Airlines confirmed that flight UL606 did encounter the reported incident following its departure from Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport. The airline stated that its crew and operational teams followed standard aviation protocols in response to the situation.

The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority, and all established procedures were observed throughout the duration of the incident.

The airline did not immediately disclose further technical details regarding the extent of any damage or the precise point during the flight at which the incident occurred.

Passenger Safety and Industry Context

Lightning strikes on commercial aircraft, while alarming to the public, are not uncommon occurrences in aviation. Modern commercial aircraft are engineered and certified to withstand lightning strikes, with strict international airworthiness standards requiring that all passenger jets be capable of safely managing such events.

Aviation authorities typically require airlines to conduct thorough post-incident inspections before an affected aircraft is returned to service.

SriLankan Airlines is expected to provide further updates as the situation develops and as any technical assessments of the aircraft are completed.

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