Sri Lanka Sets Sights on $36 Billion Export Target with Ambitious New Five-Year Plan

Sri Lanka is preparing to launch a comprehensive national strategy aimed at transforming the country's export sector, with a bold target of reaching 36 billion US dollars in export earnings by the year 2030.

A Roadmap for Export Growth

The initiative, known as the National Export Development Plan 2026–2030, has been developed by the Export Development Board of Sri Lanka with technical support from the Asian Development Bank. The plan is expected to serve as a structured blueprint guiding the country's efforts to significantly expand its footprint in global markets over the next five years.

The announcement signals a renewed focus by Sri Lanka on boosting foreign exchange earnings through exports at a time when the island nation continues to navigate its path toward economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years.

Why This Plan Matters

Strengthening export performance is widely regarded as one of the most critical levers for stabilising Sri Lanka's economy. A sustained increase in export revenue would help improve the country's balance of payments position, support the rupee, and reduce dependence on external borrowing.

The involvement of the Asian Development Bank in shaping the plan lends it considerable credibility, suggesting that the strategy is grounded in rigorous economic analysis and international best practices in trade development.

Looking Ahead

While detailed sectoral targets and implementation mechanisms are yet to be publicly outlined, the plan is anticipated to cover a range of Sri Lanka's key export industries. These are likely to include:

Apparel and textile manufacturing

Tea and agricultural produce

Information technology and business process outsourcing services

Spices, rubber, and other traditional commodities

Emerging sectors with high growth potential

Achieving the 36 billion dollar milestone would represent a substantial leap from current export levels and would require coordinated efforts across government, the private sector, and trade promotion bodies.

Further details on the formal launch of the National Export Development Plan and its specific policy measures are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

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