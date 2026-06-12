Sri Lanka Set to Unveil Five-Year National Export Development Blueprint on June 16
Sri Lanka is preparing to launch its National Export Development Plan (NEDP) 2026–2030 on June 16, outlining a comprehensive five-year strategy designed to strengthen and expand the country's export sector over the coming years.
A Strategic Roadmap for Export Growth
The NEDP 2026–2030 is expected to serve as a key policy framework guiding Sri Lanka's efforts to boost export revenues, diversify its trade portfolio, and improve the country's overall competitiveness in global markets. The plan comes at a critical time as the island nation continues its journey toward economic recovery following a period of severe financial hardship.
Authorities view the development of a structured, long-term export strategy as essential to building sustainable foreign exchange earnings — a cornerstone of ensuring macroeconomic stability and reducing the vulnerability that contributed to the 2022 economic crisis.
Why This Matters for Sri Lanka
Exports have long been a vital lifeline for the Sri Lankan economy, with sectors such as apparel, tea, rubber, and information technology services among the country's most significant foreign exchange earners. A renewed national strategy is anticipated to identify emerging opportunities, address structural bottlenecks, and align trade promotion efforts with evolving global demand.
- A clear five-year direction for export-led economic development
- Potential focus on diversifying beyond traditional export sectors
- Stronger alignment between government policy and private sector trade ambitions
- Improved frameworks to attract investment into export-oriented industries
Looking Ahead
The June 16 launch is anticipated to draw participation from key government ministries, trade promotion bodies, business chambers, and private sector stakeholders, all of whom have a direct interest in shaping Sri Lanka's export future.
As the country works to stabilise its economy and rebuild investor confidence, the NEDP 2026–2030 is being positioned as a forward-looking instrument that could play a significant role in driving sustainable growth and placing Sri Lanka on a stronger footing within the regional and global trade landscape.
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what are the main export targets in this plan? anyone know?
another plan, another launch. lets see if this one actually works.
exactly, how many plans did they launch before? nothing changed.