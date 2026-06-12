Sri Lanka Set to Unveil Five-Year National Export Development Blueprint on June 16

Sri Lanka is preparing to launch its National Export Development Plan (NEDP) 2026–2030 on June 16, outlining a comprehensive five-year strategy designed to strengthen and expand the country's export sector over the coming years.

A Strategic Roadmap for Export Growth

The NEDP 2026–2030 is expected to serve as a key policy framework guiding Sri Lanka's efforts to boost export revenues, diversify its trade portfolio, and improve the country's overall competitiveness in global markets. The plan comes at a critical time as the island nation continues its journey toward economic recovery following a period of severe financial hardship.

Authorities view the development of a structured, long-term export strategy as essential to building sustainable foreign exchange earnings — a cornerstone of ensuring macroeconomic stability and reducing the vulnerability that contributed to the 2022 economic crisis.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Exports have long been a vital lifeline for the Sri Lankan economy, with sectors such as apparel, tea, rubber, and information technology services among the country's most significant foreign exchange earners. A renewed national strategy is anticipated to identify emerging opportunities, address structural bottlenecks, and align trade promotion efforts with evolving global demand.

A clear five-year direction for export-led economic development

Potential focus on diversifying beyond traditional export sectors

Stronger alignment between government policy and private sector trade ambitions

Improved frameworks to attract investment into export-oriented industries

Looking Ahead

The June 16 launch is anticipated to draw participation from key government ministries, trade promotion bodies, business chambers, and private sector stakeholders, all of whom have a direct interest in shaping Sri Lanka's export future.

As the country works to stabilise its economy and rebuild investor confidence, the NEDP 2026–2030 is being positioned as a forward-looking instrument that could play a significant role in driving sustainable growth and placing Sri Lanka on a stronger footing within the regional and global trade landscape.