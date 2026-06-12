Sri Lanka Scraps ETA Fees for Tourists: What Visitors Need to Know

Sri Lanka has announced a waiver of Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) fees for tourists, a significant move aimed at reviving the island nation's vital tourism sector and attracting a fresh wave of international visitors.

What Is the ETA and Who Does It Affect?

The Electronic Travel Authorisation is a mandatory pre-arrival requirement for most foreign nationals wishing to visit Sri Lanka. Previously, tourists were required to pay a fee when applying for this authorisation online before their journey. Under the new policy, that fee has been removed, effectively lowering the cost barrier for travellers planning a trip to the island.

Why Has Sri Lanka Made This Change?

Tourism remains one of Sri Lanka's most important economic lifelines, contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings and employment. Following a turbulent period that included the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks and the severe economic crisis of recent years, authorities have been actively pursuing strategies to rebuild visitor numbers and restore confidence in Sri Lanka as a premier travel destination.

Waiving the ETA fee is seen as a practical incentive to encourage more spontaneous and budget-conscious travellers to choose Sri Lanka over competing regional destinations.

Key Points Travellers Should Know

The ETA application process remains in place — tourists must still apply online before arrival.

Only the fee component has been waived; the authorisation itself is still compulsory for eligible nationalities.

Travellers are advised to complete their ETA application well in advance of their departure date to avoid any last-minute complications.

Standard visa conditions, including permitted length of stay and purpose of visit restrictions, continue to apply.

A Boost for the Tourism Industry

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the announcement, describing it as a positive signal to the global travel market. Sri Lanka boasts a rich array of attractions, from its UNESCO World Heritage sites and ancient temples to pristine beaches, lush tea country, and abundant wildlife.

Removing the ETA fee sends a clear message that Sri Lanka is open for business and eager to welcome the world.

Tourism authorities are hopeful the move will translate into a measurable uptick in arrivals, particularly from key source markets in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

What Travellers Should Do Next

Anyone planning a visit to Sri Lanka is encouraged to check the official government immigration portal for the most up-to-date ETA application guidelines, as eligibility criteria and conditions may vary depending on nationality. Ensuring all travel documentation is in order before departure remains essential for a smooth entry into the country.

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