Israel's IAI Completes Full Modernisation of Sri Lanka Air Force's Kfir Fighter Fleet

Major Upgrade Programme Concluded for SLAF Combat Aircraft

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has successfully completed a comprehensive modernisation programme for the Sri Lanka Air Force's fleet of Kfir fighter jets, marking a significant milestone in the island nation's defence capabilities.

Scope of the Modernisation

The Israeli defence giant carried out the upgrade work on the entire Kfir fleet operated by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), bringing the ageing but battle-proven aircraft up to contemporary operational standards. The Kfir, an Israeli-designed supersonic combat aircraft, has formed a key component of Sri Lanka's air power for a number of years.

IAI, one of the world's leading aerospace and defence companies, delivered the completed modernisation programme, enhancing the aircraft's avionics, systems, and overall combat effectiveness to extend the operational lifespan of the fleet.

Strategic Significance for Sri Lanka

The completion of this programme is of considerable strategic importance to Sri Lanka, as it ensures that the Air Force retains a credible fast-jet capability without the considerable expense of procuring an entirely new fleet of combat aircraft.

Modernising existing platforms is widely regarded as a cost-effective approach for smaller air forces seeking to maintain operational readiness and technological relevance in a rapidly evolving defence environment.

IAI's Role in Regional Defence

Israel Aerospace Industries has a well-established track record of upgrading legacy combat aircraft for air forces across the world. The company's ability to extend the service life and enhance the performance of older platforms has made it a preferred partner for nations looking to maximise the value of their existing defence assets.

The conclusion of the Kfir fleet upgrade further strengthens the defence relationship between Israel and Sri Lanka, reflecting ongoing cooperation in the area of military aviation and technology.

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