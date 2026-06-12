Former Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijeyalal Released on Bail Amid Corruption Probe

The Colombo Magistrate's Court has ordered the release on bail of former Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijeyalal de Silva, who is facing charges in a corruption-related case, court sources confirmed on Monday (12).

Bail Granted by Colombo Magistrate's Court

The ruling came after the presiding magistrate considered submissions made on behalf of the former chief minister and subsequently approved the bail application. Wijeyalal de Silva, who previously served as the chief minister of the Southern Province, had been held in connection with the ongoing corruption proceedings brought against him.

The case has drawn significant public attention given the senior political standing of the accused, who held one of the most prominent regional administrative positions in the country during his tenure.

Background to the Case

Wijeyalal de Silva served as Chief Minister of the Southern Province, a role that placed him at the helm of provincial governance and administration. The corruption allegations levelled against him relate to his conduct during his time in office, though the court proceedings remain ongoing.

His release on bail does not constitute an acquittal, and the case is expected to continue before the Colombo Magistrate's Court in the coming weeks.

Legal observers noted that bail in such cases is not uncommon at this stage of proceedings, and the granting of bail does not prejudice the outcome of the trial.

Political Reaction

The development is likely to generate considerable interest among political circles in the Southern Province and beyond, as accountability cases involving former senior officials continue to be closely monitored by both the public and anti-corruption authorities in Sri Lanka.

Further details regarding bail conditions and the next court date are expected to be made available as proceedings continue.

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