Easter Sunday Attacks Trial: No Arrest Decision Yet on SDIG Waruna Jayasundara, Court Told

The Attorney General's Department has informed the Court of Appeal that no decision has been made at this stage regarding the arrest of Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Waruna Jayasundara in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks investigation.

Disclosure Made in Court of Appeal

The disclosure was made on Wednesday (12) during proceedings before the Court of Appeal, where state legal representatives confirmed that the question of whether to proceed with an arrest of the senior police official remains unresolved at the present time.

SDIG Waruna Jayasundara is among the high-ranking officials whose conduct and role in the lead-up to the devastating Easter Sunday bombings of 2019 has come under scrutiny as legal proceedings continue to unfold.

Background to the Case

The Easter Sunday attacks of April 21, 2019, remain one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka's modern history. Coordinated suicide bombings targeted three churches and three luxury hotels across the country, killing more than 260 people and injuring hundreds more. The attacks were carried out by local Islamist extremists linked to the Islamic State.

In the years since, investigations have focused not only on the perpetrators but also on whether senior security and intelligence officials failed to act on prior warnings that could have prevented the carnage. Several high-profile figures have faced legal scrutiny as a result.

Proceedings Continue

The Court of Appeal is expected to continue hearing matters related to the case, with further updates anticipated as the Attorney General's Department reviews the available evidence and determines its next course of action regarding officials implicated in the probe.

The case continues to draw significant public attention in Sri Lanka, with victims' families and civil society groups pressing for full accountability at every level of the state apparatus.

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