Colombo High Court Upholds Shashi Weerawansa's Conviction Over Fraudulent Diplomatic Passport

The Colombo High Court has dismissed an appeal lodged by Shashi Weerawansa, wife of former Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa, against a two-year prison sentence and a fine of Rs. 100,000 imposed on her for obtaining a diplomatic passport by providing false information.

Appeal Rejected by High Court

The court delivered its ruling yesterday, upholding the original conviction and rejecting the appeal brought by Shashi Weerawansa. The sentence and financial penalty, which had been handed down by a lower court, were confirmed as legally sound by the High Court bench.

Background of the Case

The case centres on allegations that Shashi Weerawansa furnished false information in order to secure a diplomatic passport — a document ordinarily reserved for individuals engaged in official state or diplomatic functions. Authorities pursued the matter through the courts, resulting in the conviction that she subsequently sought to overturn through the appeals process.

Her husband, Wimal Weerawansa, is a prominent and at times controversial political figure in Sri Lanka who has served multiple terms in Parliament and led the National Freedom Front party.

Significance of the Ruling

The High Court's decision to uphold the conviction signals that attempts to misuse the diplomatic passport system will be treated seriously by the judiciary. Diplomatic passports confer significant privileges upon their holders, including expedited travel and certain immunities, making fraudulent acquisition of such documents a matter of considerable public concern.

The ruling is likely to attract attention given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and comes at a time when public scrutiny of privileges enjoyed by those connected to political circles remains heightened in Sri Lanka.

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