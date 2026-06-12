Cabinet Yet to Approve Proposed Increase in Retirement Age for Supreme Court and Appeal Court Judges

The government has not yet secured Cabinet approval for a proposed increase in the retirement ages of judges serving in the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, Justice and National Integration Minister Harshana Nanayakkara revealed in Parliament on Wednesday.

Minister Nanayakkara made the disclosure while responding to questions raised by the Opposition Leader during parliamentary proceedings, confirming that the measure — which has drawn considerable public and legal community attention — remains pending at the Cabinet level.

A Proposal Still in the Pipeline

The proposed extension of judicial retirement ages has been a subject of ongoing discussion within government and legal circles in Sri Lanka. However, despite the attention it has received, the Justice Minister's statement makes clear that the formal approval process through the Cabinet has not yet been completed.

The Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal occupy the apex of Sri Lanka's judicial hierarchy, and any changes to the tenure conditions of their judges carry significant constitutional and institutional implications. The retirement age of superior court judges is a matter of considerable sensitivity, touching on judicial independence and the continuity of experienced legal expertise at the highest levels of the country's justice system.

Parliamentary Scrutiny

The Opposition's decision to raise the issue on the floor of Parliament signals growing interest among lawmakers in the progress and transparency of the proposal. With Cabinet approval still outstanding, it remains unclear when — or whether — the government intends to bring the matter forward for a formal decision in the near future.

No further timeline was provided by Minister Nanayakkara regarding when the Cabinet is expected to take up the proposal for consideration.

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