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Trump Vows to Strike Iran Again as Military Exchange Escalates

11 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments
Trump Vows to Strike Iran Again as Military Exchange Escalates

US President Warns of Continued Military Action Against Iran

United States President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that American forces would carry out further strikes against Iran, signalling a dangerous escalation in hostilities between the two nations following an overnight exchange of military attacks.

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, Trump made his intentions unmistakably clear, leaving little room for diplomatic interpretation.

"We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them hard again today," Trump told reporters.

The announcement came after the two countries exchanged strikes overnight, marking a significant and alarming intensification of long-standing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Regional Stability Under Threat

The development has raised serious concerns across the international community about the potential for a wider conflict in an already volatile Middle East region. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has also responded to the situation, though the full details of his remarks remained emerging at the time of reporting.

The tit-for-tat military exchange represents one of the most direct confrontations between the United States and Iran in recent memory, with global observers watching closely as events continue to unfold at a rapid pace.

Further developments are expected as the situation remains fluid and highly volatile.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

O
Oshadi Senanayake 11 Jun 2026

both sides wrong lah. Iran also not innocent in this

T
Tharindu Silva 11 Jun 2026

if oil prices go up again we are finished here also

S
Sanduni Jayawardena 11 Jun 2026

Trump always talking big. Middle East ppl are the ones suffering no.

C
Chamara Dissanayake 11 Jun 2026

exactly, he doesnt care about civilians at all

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