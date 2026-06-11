Public Security Minister: Evidence Links Former Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay to Easter Sunday Attacks

Sri Lanka's Public Security Minister has made a striking claim, stating that evidence exists connecting former State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief Suresh Sallay to the devastating Easter Sunday bombings of 2019 — attacks that claimed over 260 lives and shook the nation to its core.

A Damning Allegation Against a Former Intelligence Head

The Minister's statement marks one of the most significant public assertions yet regarding the alleged complicity of senior security officials in the coordinated suicide bombings that targeted churches and luxury hotels on April 21, 2019. The attacks, carried out by Islamic extremist group National Thowheed Jamath, remain one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in Sri Lanka's history.

Suresh Sallay, who served as the Director of the State Intelligence Service, has previously faced scrutiny over whether adequate warnings about the impending attacks were properly acted upon or deliberately suppressed. The latest ministerial statement, however, goes further — suggesting that available evidence ties the former spy chief more directly to the tragedy.

Long-Standing Questions Over Intelligence Failures

Since the bombings, successive investigations and parliamentary inquiries have pointed to serious lapses within Sri Lanka's intelligence apparatus. Prior warnings from foreign intelligence agencies regarding a planned attack were reportedly not communicated effectively to relevant authorities, raising persistent questions about accountability at the highest levels of the security establishment.

Families of the victims and civil society organisations have long demanded that all those responsible — not merely the foot soldiers — be brought to justice. The Minister's latest remarks are likely to intensify those calls.

Political Implications

The allegation carries significant political weight, given that Suresh Sallay was a close associate of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Critics have long argued that political patronage shielded senior officials from thorough investigation in the aftermath of the attacks.

The Public Security Ministry has not yet indicated whether formal charges are imminent or what form any legal proceedings might take. However, the public statement signals that the current administration may be prepared to pursue accountability at levels that previous governments had appeared reluctant to reach.

Victims Still Awaiting Justice

More than five years after the bombings, survivors and bereaved families continue to seek closure. Many have expressed frustration at the pace of legal proceedings and the perceived lack of accountability among those in positions of authority who may have enabled or failed to prevent the carnage.

With the Minister's latest declaration, attention will now turn to whether the evidence cited will be presented before a court of law — and whether Sri Lanka will finally see a full reckoning for one of the darkest days in its modern history.

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