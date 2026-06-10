Sri Lanka Women Cruise to Second Straight Warm-Up Win Ahead of T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team have continued their impressive form in the lead-up to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, recording a convincing seven-wicket victory over the Netherlands in their latest warm-up fixture — making it two wins from two preparation matches.

Karunaratne and Samarawickrama Shine

The highlight of the chase was a commanding unbeaten 81-run partnership between Hansima Karunaratne and Harshitha Samarawickrama, which proved to be the backbone of Sri Lanka's successful run pursuit. The two batters combined with composure and intent, dismantling the Dutch bowling attack and guiding their side to victory with wickets to spare.

The partnership not only secured the win but sent a clear message about the depth and confidence within the Sri Lankan batting lineup as the team gears up for the main tournament.

Momentum Building at the Right Time

Two victories from two warm-up games will do wonders for team morale, offering the Sri Lankan management valuable insights into their squad's readiness ahead of the high-stakes World Cup campaign. Winning combinations in the batting order appear to be falling into place at exactly the right moment.

Sri Lanka's women's side will be looking to carry this momentum into the tournament proper, where they will be eager to make a lasting impression on the global stage and prove themselves as a competitive force in women's T20 cricket.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely as the team builds on these encouraging performances in the days ahead.

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