Sri Lanka Set to Roll Out Pilot Driver Demerit Points System in September

Sri Lanka is preparing to introduce a pilot demerit points system for drivers this September, marking a significant step in the government's ongoing efforts to improve road safety across the island.

How the System Will Work

Under the proposed scheme, motorists will be assigned a starting balance of 24 demerit points. Traffic violations and dangerous driving behaviour will result in points being deducted from a driver's total. Those who exhaust their points through repeated offences risk facing serious consequences, including the suspension or cancellation of their driving licence.

A Push Towards Greater Road Discipline

Road safety has long been a pressing concern in Sri Lanka, with the country recording a troubling number of traffic fatalities and accidents each year. Authorities hope the structured demerit framework will act as a meaningful deterrent, encouraging motorists to adopt more responsible habits behind the wheel.

The pilot phase is expected to provide valuable data and insights before any wider national rollout, allowing officials to assess the system's effectiveness and make necessary adjustments.

What This Means for Motorists

Sri Lankan drivers should be aware of the key implications the scheme may carry once it comes into force:

All licensed motorists will begin with a 24-point allocation.

Traffic offences will result in corresponding point deductions.

Accumulating violations that deplete the full 24 points could lead to licence suspension.

The pilot phase launching in September will test the system ahead of a broader implementation.

The introduction of the demerit points scheme reflects a broader government commitment to modernising traffic enforcement in Sri Lanka and bringing local road safety standards closer in line with international best practices.

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