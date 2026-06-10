Sri Lanka Set to Increase Drug Prices by Up to 7% from June 30, Says Minister

Sri Lanka is expected to revise the prices of pharmaceutical drugs upward by as much as seven percent, with the adjustment anticipated to take effect from June 30, according to a government minister.

Price Revision on the Horizon

The announcement signals an impending shift in the cost of medicines for Sri Lankan consumers, as authorities move to adjust drug pricing structures in line with prevailing economic conditions. The proposed increase of up to seven percent would affect pharmaceutical products available across the island.

The minister confirmed that the revision is likely to be implemented at the end of June, though the exact scope of products affected and the precise percentage adjustments for individual medicines have yet to be fully detailed publicly.

Impact on Consumers

For ordinary Sri Lankans, particularly those dependent on long-term medication or facing chronic health conditions, even a modest increase in drug prices can place additional strain on household budgets. The country has been navigating a challenging economic environment in recent years, making affordability of essential medicines a key public concern.

Healthcare advocates and patient groups are expected to closely monitor the implementation of any price revision to assess its broader impact on access to medication across different income groups.

Government's Position

While the government has yet to release a comprehensive breakdown of which specific drugs will be subject to the higher pricing, the ministerial statement suggests that regulatory and pricing authorities are in the final stages of formalising the revision ahead of the June 30 deadline.

Further details regarding the official gazette notification and the categories of medicines covered under the new pricing framework are expected to be made available closer to the implementation date.