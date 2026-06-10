Sri Lanka's Wild Elephant Population Surges to 7,451 in Latest National Survey

Sri Lanka's wild elephant population has grown to an estimated 7,451 individuals, according to findings from the country's most recent nationwide elephant census, marking a significant milestone in the island nation's wildlife conservation efforts.

A Promising Count for Conservation

The survey results signal encouraging progress for one of Sri Lanka's most iconic and culturally revered species. The Asian elephant, which holds deep significance in Sri Lankan heritage, religion, and national identity, has long faced mounting pressure from habitat loss, human-elephant conflict, and poaching.

The latest population figure represents a notable presence of wild elephants across the island, reinforcing Sri Lanka's standing as one of the most important strongholds for Asian elephants in the world.

Human-Elephant Conflict Remains a Challenge

Despite the positive population numbers, conservationists and wildlife authorities continue to grapple with the persistent challenge of human-elephant conflict. As agricultural communities expand into traditional elephant habitats, confrontations between humans and elephants remain a serious concern, often resulting in deaths on both sides.

Elephants frequently raid crops, causing significant economic losses for farming communities.

Retaliatory killings and accidental deaths remain threats to the elephant population.

Habitat fragmentation continues to push elephant herds into closer contact with human settlements.

Importance of the Census

Nationwide elephant surveys are critical tools for wildlife management, enabling authorities to track population trends, identify key habitats, and design more effective conservation strategies. The data gathered through such surveys helps policymakers allocate resources and implement measures to mitigate conflict while protecting elephant corridors across the country.

Sri Lanka is internationally recognised as home to one of the highest densities of Asian elephants in the world, making the protection of this population a matter of both national and global conservation importance.

What Lies Ahead

Wildlife conservationists are calling on the government to use the survey findings as a foundation for strengthening elephant protection policies, expanding protected areas, and investing in long-term coexistence programmes that safeguard both human livelihoods and elephant populations.

The result of the survey is expected to guide Sri Lanka's wildlife management decisions in the years ahead, as the country seeks to balance development with its responsibility to protect its rich natural heritage.

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