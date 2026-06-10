Sri Lanka Central Bank Tightens Forex Rules: Exporters Now Have 30 Days to Convert Dollars

New directive aims to stabilise the rupee amid mounting depreciation pressure

Sri Lanka's Central Bank has moved to tighten foreign exchange controls by reducing the mandatory period within which exporters must convert their dollar earnings into rupees, cutting the deadline from 180 days down to just 30 days.

The directive, issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), is designed to accelerate the flow of foreign currency into the domestic financial system at a time when the rupee has come under significant pressure. The local currency has lost approximately eight percent of its value against the US dollar so far this year, raising concerns among policymakers and market observers alike.

What the rule means for exporters

Under the previous framework, Sri Lankan exporters were permitted to hold onto their foreign currency earnings for up to 180 days before being required to convert them into rupees. The new rule sharply reduces that window to 30 days, meaning businesses engaged in export activities must repatriate and convert their dollar receipts far more quickly than before.

The central bank's rationale is straightforward: by compelling exporters to convert their earnings sooner, a greater volume of US dollars will enter the domestic foreign exchange market at any given time, helping to shore up the rupee's value and stabilise exchange rate volatility.

Why the rupee is under pressure

The rupee's depreciation of around eight percent this year reflects a combination of factors that have been weighing on Sri Lanka's external position. These include:

Reduced foreign currency inflows relative to outflows

Rising import costs and external debt obligations

Global economic uncertainty affecting emerging market currencies broadly

Subdued confidence in the near-term economic outlook

Sri Lanka is still navigating the aftermath of its unprecedented economic crisis of 2022, during which the rupee collapsed dramatically and the country defaulted on its external debt for the first time in its history. While the economy has shown signs of stabilisation since then, the currency remains vulnerable to shocks.

Broader context

The Central Bank's intervention is part of a wider effort to manage foreign exchange liquidity within the banking system. Monetary authorities have repeatedly stressed the importance of ensuring that export proceeds are channelled back into the economy in a timely manner, rather than being held offshore or retained in foreign currency accounts for extended periods.

Analysts note that while the measure may place some administrative burden on exporters — particularly smaller businesses that use dollar holdings to manage their own import or operational costs — the central bank considers the trade-off necessary given current pressures on the exchange rate.

Sri Lanka's export sector, which includes tea, garments, rubber products, and a growing IT services industry, will need to adapt their treasury and cash flow management practices to comply with the new 30-day conversion requirement. Non-compliance with Central Bank foreign exchange directives can attract regulatory penalties under the country's exchange control laws.

The CBSL has indicated it will continue to monitor the foreign exchange market closely and may adjust its policies further depending on how conditions evolve in the months ahead.

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