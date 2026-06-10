Sri Lanka Central Bank Tightens Dollar Conversion Rules to Halt Rupee Slide

Sri Lanka's Central Bank has moved to tighten foreign exchange regulations, reducing the time exporters are permitted to hold onto their dollar earnings in a bid to arrest the ongoing depreciation of the rupee.

The monetary authority has shortened the mandatory conversion period, compelling exporters to convert their foreign currency receipts into rupees within a stricter timeframe. The policy adjustment is designed to increase the supply of dollars in the domestic foreign exchange market, thereby easing pressure on the local currency.

Rupee Under Pressure

The Sri Lankan rupee has shed approximately eight percent of its value so far this year, raising concerns among policymakers, importers, and businesses that rely heavily on foreign inputs. A sustained depreciation can push up the cost of imported goods, fuel inflationary pressures, and increase the burden of foreign debt servicing.

By requiring exporters to repatriate and convert their dollar holdings more quickly, the Central Bank aims to channel a steadier flow of hard currency into the market, reducing volatility and supporting the rupee's exchange rate.

Impact on Exporters

The new directive affects Sri Lankan exporters across key industries, including apparel, tea, rubber, and spices — sectors that collectively generate a significant portion of the country's foreign exchange earnings. Exporters had previously been afforded a longer window to retain overseas earnings, which some used to hedge against currency fluctuations or to manage overseas payments.

Under the revised rules, that flexibility is now curtailed, and businesses will need to adjust their treasury and cash-flow management strategies accordingly.

Broader Economic Context

The move comes as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of 2022, during which the rupee collapsed dramatically and the country defaulted on its external debt. While stability has largely been restored since then, the renewed depreciation pressure this year has signalled that the economy remains vulnerable to external and domestic shocks.

The Central Bank has indicated that safeguarding exchange rate stability remains a key priority as the country works to rebuild foreign reserves and maintain investor confidence.

The rupee has depreciated roughly 8 percent in the current year

The Central Bank has reduced the mandatory dollar conversion window for exporters

The measure is intended to boost dollar supply in the domestic market

Key export sectors including apparel and tea will be directly affected

Analysts will be watching closely to see whether the tighter conversion rules produce the desired stabilising effect, or whether additional monetary policy tools will need to be deployed in the months ahead.

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