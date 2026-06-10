Sri Lanka Central Bank Tightens Dollar Conversion Rules for Exporters, Cutting Deadline to 30 Days

New Forex Rule Aims to Boost Foreign Currency Inflows

Sri Lanka's Central Bank has moved to tighten foreign exchange regulations by reducing the mandatory dollar conversion period for exporters from the previous timeframe to just 30 days, a policy shift intended to strengthen the country's foreign currency reserves and stabilise the rupee.

What the New Rule Means for Exporters

Under the revised regulation, Sri Lankan exporters are now required to convert their export earnings held in foreign currency into rupees within 30 days of receiving payment. Previously, exporters were granted a longer window to hold onto their foreign currency earnings before converting them, a flexibility that authorities now believe was contributing to sluggish forex inflows into the formal banking system.

The move effectively means businesses engaged in export activities — whether in garments, tea, spices, rubber, or services — must act more swiftly in repatriating and converting their overseas earnings once funds are received.

Why the Central Bank Is Acting Now

Sri Lanka has been working to rebuild its foreign exchange reserves following the severe economic crisis of 2022, which saw the country default on its sovereign debt and face acute shortages of essential imported goods. While the situation has improved considerably since then, the Central Bank remains focused on ensuring a steady flow of foreign currency through official channels.

By shortening the conversion window, monetary authorities are seeking to prevent exporters from holding dollar balances speculatively — particularly during periods when the rupee may be under pressure — and to ensure that export proceeds flow more consistently into the banking system.

Broader Impact on the Economy

Analysts note that while the regulation may create some operational adjustments for exporters who use foreign currency holdings to manage their own import costs or hedge against exchange rate movements, the overall intent is to support macroeconomic stability.

Stronger reserve accumulation through improved forex inflows

Greater Central Bank visibility over export earnings entering the system

Potential stabilising effect on the Sri Lankan rupee

Exporters and industry bodies are expected to review the new requirements closely, particularly smaller businesses that may rely on holding foreign currency temporarily to cover operational expenses denominated in dollars or euros.

Central Bank's Continued Oversight Role

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has been gradually recalibrating foreign exchange regulations as the economy recovers. This latest measure reflects a continued commitment to maintaining discipline in the forex market while supporting the broader goal of economic stabilisation under the country's ongoing International Monetary Fund programme.

Businesses are advised to consult their banks and legal advisors to ensure full compliance with the updated conversion requirements within the stipulated 30-day period.

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