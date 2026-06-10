Okawela Bus Driver Dies After Swallowed Drug Packet Ruptures Internally

A 55-year-old luxury bus driver from Okawela has died under tragic circumstances after a packet of 'ICE' narcotics he had concealed inside his stomach ruptured, releasing the dangerous substance into his body.

Fatal Consequences of Internal Drug Smuggling

The man, whose identity has not been formally disclosed, is believed to have swallowed the illicit drug packet — a method commonly used by smugglers to conceal narcotics from authorities. The packet, containing the highly potent methamphetamine variant known on the streets as 'ICE', burst inside his stomach, proving fatal.

The rupture of such packets is widely recognised by medical professionals as an acute and life-threatening emergency. Once the contents are released internally, the body is exposed to a toxic surge of the substance, which can cause rapid organ failure and death.

A Growing Concern on Sri Lankan Roads

The incident has raised serious concerns about the involvement of individuals in transport sectors in drug trafficking networks operating across the island. Law enforcement authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the case, including how the individual came to be in possession of the narcotics.

ICE, a crystalline form of methamphetamine, has increasingly been identified by Sri Lankan authorities as a dangerous and growing threat within the local drug trade, with seizures rising in recent years.

Authorities have urged the public to come forward with any information that may assist ongoing investigations into drug smuggling operations connected to this incident.