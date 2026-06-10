Journalists' Body Sounds Alarm Over Draft Law It Says Could Silence Sri Lanka's Free Press

SLWJA Raises Concerns Over Proposed Legislation

The Sri Lanka Working Journalists Association (SLWJA) has issued a stern warning that a proposed draft bill currently under consideration poses a serious threat to media freedom in the country, calling on authorities to reconsider its provisions before it advances further through the legislative process.

A Threat to Press Independence

The journalists' body contends that if passed in its current form, the draft legislation could fundamentally undermine the independence of the press and restrict the ability of working journalists to report freely and without fear. The SLWJA expressed deep concern that the bill, as drafted, contains provisions that could be used to suppress legitimate journalism and silence critical voices in the media landscape.

Calls for Dialogue and Review

The association is urging policymakers and relevant authorities to engage in meaningful consultation with media stakeholders before proceeding with the bill. Among the key demands put forward by the SLWJA are:

A thorough and transparent review of all provisions within the draft bill

Inclusive dialogue between the government and media organisations

Clear guarantees that the legislation will not be used to criminalise or penalise journalists for their work

Alignment of any new media-related law with international press freedom standards

Broader Implications for Sri Lankan Democracy

Press freedom advocates have long maintained that a free and independent media is a cornerstone of democratic governance. The SLWJA's warning comes at a time when media organisations across Sri Lanka are closely watching how the government approaches regulatory frameworks that could directly impact newsrooms and journalists on the ground.

The association made clear that it stands firmly in defence of press freedom and will continue to resist any legislative measure it believes could be weaponised against the media.

Sri Lanka has historically faced scrutiny from international press freedom bodies over conditions for journalists in the country. The SLWJA's latest statement is expected to intensify public debate around the draft bill and its potential consequences for the future of independent journalism in Sri Lanka.

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