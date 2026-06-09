Sri Lanka Claim Series Victory After Rain Denies West Indies Final Chance in Third ODI

Sri Lanka have been declared winners of the one-day international series against the West Indies after persistent rain washed out the third and final match, handing the visitors a 1-0 series triumph.

Rain Has the Final Say

The concluding fixture of the series was abandoned without a result after wet weather made play impossible, bringing an early and frustrating end to what had promised to be a competitive finale. With no play possible, officials had no choice but to call off the match entirely.

The washout meant that Sri Lanka's earlier victory in the series proved decisive, as the West Indies were denied any opportunity to level the contest and force a decider.

Sri Lanka Seal Hard-Fought Series

The result marks a satisfying series win for Sri Lanka on West Indian soil, a result that will be warmly received back home. Securing an away series victory is always considered a significant achievement in international cricket, and the Sri Lankan side will take considerable confidence from the outcome.

The West Indies, meanwhile, will be disappointed not to have had the chance to fight back in the final match, with the weather ultimately denying them the opportunity to produce a response on home ground.

Series Verdict

Series result: Sri Lanka win 1-0

Third ODI: Abandoned due to rain — no result

Sri Lanka's players and management will now look ahead to their upcoming international commitments, buoyed by a positive series result away from home.

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