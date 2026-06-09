Kotikawatta Woman Arrested After Police Seize US$700,000 in Fake US Currency

A 53-year-old woman has been taken into custody after investigators discovered a large cache of counterfeit United States currency at her home in Kotikawatta, authorities confirmed.

Major Seizure of Fake Banknotes

Officers from the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) conducted a raid on the suspect's residence, uncovering multiple bundles of forged US$100 banknotes with a combined face value of US$700,000. The operation marks one of the more significant counterfeit currency busts carried out in recent times.

Suspect Arrested at Home

The 53-year-old woman was apprehended at her Kotikawatta residence during the raid. Investigators from the CCIB led the operation, which resulted in both the arrest and the confiscation of the fraudulent notes.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are continuing their inquiries into the origin of the counterfeit notes and whether others may be implicated in the operation. The CCIB has not yet disclosed further details regarding the suspect or the broader network potentially behind the fake currency.

Counterfeiting foreign currency is a serious criminal offence under Sri Lankan law, carrying the prospect of significant legal penalties for those found guilty.