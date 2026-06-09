Former Sri Lankan Intelligence Chief Hospitalised Amid Torture Allegations

A former Sri Lankan spy master has been admitted to hospital following serious allegations of torture, raising urgent questions about the treatment of high-profile detainees in the country's custody.

Hospitalisation Sparks Concern

The ex-intelligence chief, who once held one of the most powerful and secretive positions within Sri Lanka's security establishment, was transferred to a medical facility after concerns emerged over his physical condition. The hospitalisation has drawn significant attention from political circles, human rights observers, and the general public alike.

Details surrounding the precise circumstances of the alleged torture have not been fully disclosed, but the incident has reignited longstanding debates about accountability and the treatment of individuals held in state custody in Sri Lanka.

A Figure From the Shadows of Power

The former intelligence chief had previously operated at the very heart of Sri Lanka's national security apparatus, a domain historically associated with significant influence and limited public scrutiny. His detention and the subsequent allegations have placed the spotlight firmly on how the state handles those who were once among its most trusted operatives.

Rights Groups Likely to Respond

The development is expected to attract the attention of local and international human rights organisations, many of whom have long raised concerns about detention conditions and due process standards within Sri Lanka's justice system.

Calls for a transparent and independent investigation into the torture allegations are anticipated, with observers stressing that no individual — regardless of their past position or the charges they face — should be subjected to inhumane treatment while in state custody.

Authorities have yet to issue a comprehensive official statement addressing the specific allegations of mistreatment. The situation continues to develop, and further details are expected to emerge as investigations proceed.

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