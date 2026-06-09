Colombo High Court to Deliver Verdict in Four Corruption Cases Against Sarana Gunawardena

The Colombo High Court is set to pronounce judgment today, Thursday (09), in four corruption cases brought against former minister Sarana Gunawardena by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Cases Before the Court

The four cases filed by the anti-corruption commission have been proceeding through the Colombo High Court, with today marking a significant milestone as the presiding judge is expected to deliver the long-awaited verdicts in all four matters simultaneously.

Sarana Gunawardena, a prominent political figure, has been facing these corruption-related charges through the judicial process, with the cases attracting considerable public attention given the serious nature of the allegations levelled against him.

Significance of the Verdict

The delivery of judgment in these cases is being closely watched by legal observers and the general public alike, as it comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to place increased emphasis on accountability and the prosecution of corruption at higher levels of public life.

CIABOC, the state body mandated to investigate and prosecute bribery and corruption offences, initiated these proceedings as part of its broader mandate to uphold integrity in public service and government administration.

Further details regarding the outcome of today's proceedings are expected to emerge once the High Court formally delivers its ruling.

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