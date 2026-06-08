Police Uncover Counterfeit Hoard Worth US$700,000 in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan authorities have seized a substantial cache of counterfeit United States currency with a face value of US$700,000, in what is being described as a significant find by law enforcement officials.

A Fortune That Was Never Real

The fake notes, which were made to resemble genuine US dollar bills, were discovered during an operation carried out by Sri Lankan police. While the currency appeared to represent considerable wealth on paper, every single note was found to be fraudulent, rendering the entire haul worthless in real terms.

The discovery has raised serious concerns among authorities about the circulation of high-quality counterfeit foreign currency within the island, particularly at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate a fragile economic recovery.

Threat to Financial Integrity

The introduction of fake foreign currency into circulation poses a direct threat to legitimate financial transactions and undermines public confidence in the monetary system. Investigators are now working to trace the origins of the counterfeit notes and determine whether they form part of a wider criminal network operating locally or across borders.

The seized notes carried a combined face value of US$700,000

All currency recovered was confirmed to be counterfeit

Investigations are ongoing to establish the source and distribution network

Investigation Continues

Police have not yet disclosed the precise location of the seizure or the number of individuals taken into custody in connection with the find. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Authorities have urged members of the public and businesses engaged in foreign currency transactions to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities without delay.