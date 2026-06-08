Opposition Rallies Behind Jailed Ex-Intelligence Chief in Colombo Protest

Sri Lankan opposition leaders took to the streets in a show of solidarity for the country's former intelligence chief, staging a public protest demanding justice for the detained official.

Demonstration Draws Opposition Figures

Senior figures from Sri Lanka's opposition parties gathered to voice their support for the ex-intelligence chief, who has been held in custody amid ongoing legal proceedings. The protest signals a growing effort by opposition politicians to rally public sentiment around the case and pressure authorities over what they describe as politically motivated detention.

A Case With Political Undertones

The detention of the former intelligence chief has become a flashpoint in Sri Lankan political circles, with opposition leaders arguing that the case reflects broader concerns about the treatment of former state officials under the current administration. Demonstrators called for a fair and transparent legal process, insisting that the rule of law must be upheld without political interference.

Tensions on the Rise

The protest adds to the already charged political atmosphere in Sri Lanka, where relations between the government and opposition have remained strained. Opposition representatives used the occasion to accuse the ruling establishment of selectively targeting individuals linked to previous administrations.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal response to the protest. The case is expected to continue drawing significant political attention as legal proceedings move forward.

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