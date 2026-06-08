Loadshedding Returns to Sri Lanka as Authorities Struggle to Harness Renewable Energy

Power Cuts Hit Households Despite Surplus Renewable Energy Capacity

Sri Lanka is once again experiencing power cuts, though authorities have stopped short of officially declaring them as such. What makes the situation particularly frustrating for ordinary citizens is that the interruptions are not being caused by a shortage of electricity generation capacity — but rather by the failure of the country's power and energy authorities to effectively utilise the abundant solar and wind power that is already installed and available.

A Crisis of Management, Not Supply

The country has made significant strides in recent years in expanding its renewable energy infrastructure, with considerable solar and wind power capacity now in place across the island. However, technical and administrative shortcomings appear to be preventing these clean energy sources from being fully integrated into the national grid, leaving consumers to bear the burden of outages that need not occur.

Energy experts and industry observers have pointed out that this is fundamentally a governance and systems management failure rather than a generation crisis — a distinction that makes the situation all the more troubling for policymakers and the public alike.

A Way Forward Exists

Despite the grim picture, analysts suggest that solutions are within reach. Properly channelling the renewable energy already generated and improving grid management could alleviate the disruptions without requiring major new financial investment. The infrastructure, in large part, is already there — what is needed is the administrative will and technical coordination to put it to full use.

The tragedy lies not in what Sri Lanka lacks, but in its failure to make the most of what it already has.

As households and businesses once again brace for unannounced outages, pressure is mounting on the Ceylon Electricity Board and relevant ministries to take urgent corrective action and deliver the reliable power supply that Sri Lankans deserve.