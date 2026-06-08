Detained Ex-Spy Chief Suresh Sallay Launches Hunger Strike Over Alleged Mistreatment

Former Director of the State Intelligence Service, Retired Major General Suresh Sallay, has launched a hunger strike while in detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), protesting what he describes as inhumane treatment during his custody.

Background to the Detention

Sallay, who previously headed Sri Lanka's State Intelligence Service, is currently being held by the CID in connection with investigations into the devastating Easter Sunday terror attacks — the 2019 coordinated bombings that claimed the lives of more than 260 people and left hundreds more injured across the island.

Hunger Strike Launched in Protest

The retired military officer has taken the drastic step of refusing food, alleging that he has been subjected to conditions that fall below acceptable standards of humane treatment while in CID custody. The hunger strike signals an escalating tension between the detainee and the authorities overseeing his detention.

Calls for Investigation

Sallay's complaint has prompted calls from various quarters for an independent probe into the conditions of his detention. Critics and supporters alike have urged the relevant authorities to examine the allegations seriously, stressing that all individuals in state custody — regardless of the charges they face — are entitled to dignified and lawful treatment under Sri Lankan and international human rights standards.

The development adds a fresh dimension to the long-running legal proceedings surrounding accountability for the Easter Sunday attacks, a tragedy that continues to cast a long shadow over Sri Lanka's national conscience.

Authorities have not yet issued a formal public response to the specific allegations raised by the former intelligence chief.

Related Video