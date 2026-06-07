Sri Lanka Extends Free 30-Day Electronic Travel Authorisation to 40 Nations Including India, China and the US

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step to revitalise its tourism sector by granting free 30-day Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) to citizens of 40 countries, in a bold policy move aimed at attracting more international visitors to the island.

A Wide-Reaching Initiative

The initiative brings together an impressive and diverse list of nations spanning multiple continents. Among the countries now eligible for the complimentary ETA are regional heavyweight India, along with China, Pakistan and Indonesia from Asia. Major Western nations including the United States and the United Kingdom are also part of the scheme, signalling Sri Lanka's ambition to cast a wide net across key tourism source markets.

The free ETA policy removes a financial barrier that previously required travellers to pay a fee before visiting Sri Lanka, a change that tourism industry stakeholders hope will translate directly into higher visitor arrivals and increased foreign exchange earnings for the country.

A Strategic Tourism Push

Sri Lanka's tourism industry has been on a gradual recovery path following the severe blows dealt by the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks and the subsequent economic crisis that gripped the nation. Authorities appear determined to accelerate that recovery by making the destination as accessible as possible to travellers from high-potential markets.

By targeting countries such as India — consistently one of Sri Lanka's largest sources of tourists — alongside China and several Southeast Asian nations, the government is clearly aiming to boost short-haul travel to the island while simultaneously maintaining appeal among long-haul visitors from Europe and North America.

Bangladesh Notably Absent

Despite the broad scope of the scheme, Bangladesh has been conspicuously left out of the list of 40 eligible countries. The exclusion is noteworthy given Bangladesh's geographical proximity to Sri Lanka and the established people-to-people ties between the two South Asian neighbours. No official explanation has been offered for Bangladesh's omission at this stage.

Industry Expectations

Tourism operators and hospitality businesses across Sri Lanka have broadly welcomed the announcement, viewing it as a practical and forward-thinking measure to stimulate demand. With global travel continuing its post-pandemic resurgence, industry observers believe that removing visa-related costs and simplifying entry procedures could give Sri Lanka a competitive edge over rival destinations in the region.

The government has signalled its commitment to positioning Sri Lanka as a premier travel destination, and the free ETA rollout for 40 countries represents one of the most tangible expressions of that ambition to date.

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