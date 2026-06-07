Meteorology Department Warns of Strong Winds Up to 50 kmph as Southwest Monsoon Intensifies

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory warning the public of strong winds expected to sweep across several provinces as the southwest monsoon continues its active phase over the island.

Affected Regions

Gusty winds reaching speeds of between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour are anticipated at times over the Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Northern provinces, among other areas, as monsoonal conditions strengthen across the country.

Public Advisory

Residents and commuters in the affected regions are urged to exercise caution, particularly those travelling on elevated terrain or exposed roadways where strong gusts can pose a significant risk. Authorities recommend securing loose structures and outdoor fixtures that could be displaced by the wind.

Monsoon Activity

The southwest monsoon, which typically brings heavy rainfall and unsettled weather to much of Sri Lanka during this period, remains active and is expected to continue influencing conditions across the island in the coming days.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor the situation closely and has encouraged the public to stay updated through official weather bulletins for the latest forecasts and any further advisories.

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