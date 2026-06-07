Former State Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Hospitalised at Colombo National Hospital

Suresh Sallay, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) of Sri Lanka, has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, according to reports emerging on Wednesday.

Sallay, who previously served as the head of the country's premier intelligence agency, is currently receiving medical attention at the state-run facility, though further details regarding his condition have not been officially disclosed at this stage.

The Colombo National Hospital, Sri Lanka's largest and most prominent public healthcare institution, is where Sallay is understood to be under the care of medical professionals.

Suresh Sallay is a prominent figure in Sri Lanka's security establishment, having led the State Intelligence Service during a particularly significant period in the country's recent political history. His tenure at the helm of the SIS drew considerable public attention and scrutiny.

Further updates regarding his health status and the circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation are expected to be made available as more information comes to light. Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as they emerge.

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