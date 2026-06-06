Survivor Account Reveals Chained Patient Among 13 Dead in Sri Lanka Nursing Home Blaze

A worker at a Sri Lanka nursing home has made a disturbing claim that at least one patient was physically restrained with chains at the time of a devastating fire that claimed 13 lives, raising serious concerns about the treatment of residents at the facility.

Deadly Fire Exposes Troubling Conditions

The fatal blaze, which tore through the nursing home and left 13 people dead, has drawn widespread shock and condemnation across the country. However, it is the account offered by a staff member of the facility that has deepened the horror surrounding the tragedy, with the worker alleging that one of the victims had been chained — a practice widely condemned as a grave violation of human dignity and patient rights.

The revelation has prompted urgent questions about the standards of care being provided at private care facilities across Sri Lanka, and whether adequate oversight mechanisms exist to protect vulnerable patients from abuse and neglect.

Concerns Over Patient Rights and Safety

Restraining patients — particularly those with mental health conditions or cognitive impairments — using physical chains is considered inhumane and is contrary to internationally recognised standards of medical and psychiatric care. Advocacy groups have long warned that such practices persist in some unregulated care environments in South Asia.

Thirteen patients lost their lives in the fire at the nursing home.

A staff member has alleged that at least one victim was chained at the time of the blaze.

The incident has triggered calls for a thorough investigation into conditions at the facility.

Authorities are yet to formally respond to the allegations of patient restraint.

Calls for Investigation and Accountability

The incident has intensified pressure on Sri Lankan health authorities and law enforcement to launch a comprehensive investigation — not only into the cause of the fire itself, but also into the broader conditions under which patients were being housed and cared for at the establishment.

The loss of life in any fire is a tragedy, but the allegation that a patient was chained and unable to escape adds an unbearable dimension to this disaster and demands immediate accountability.

Sri Lanka has faced ongoing scrutiny regarding the regulation of private nursing homes and mental health facilities, with critics arguing that weak oversight leaves some of the country's most vulnerable citizens exposed to exploitation and harm. This latest incident is expected to renew legislative and public debate on the matter.

Authorities have been urged to act swiftly, ensure justice for the victims and their families, and implement stronger safeguards to prevent such tragedies from occurring again.