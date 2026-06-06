Sri Lanka Moves to Establish Chartered Body for Media Professionals with New Bill

Government Takes Steps to Formalise Media Profession

The Sri Lankan government has taken a significant step towards regulating and professionalising the country's media landscape by gazetted the Chartered Institute of Media Professionals of Sri Lanka Bill.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a formal professional body dedicated to media practitioners across the island, signalling a notable shift in how the government intends to recognise and govern those working in the journalism and broader media sectors.

What the Bill Proposes

The Bill, now officially entered into the government gazette, lays the groundwork for the creation of a chartered institute that would serve as an authoritative professional organisation for media professionals in Sri Lanka. Such an institution, if established, would likely oversee standards, qualifications, and professional conduct within the industry.

The move is seen as part of broader efforts to bring greater structure and accountability to Sri Lanka's media sector, which has long operated without a single, officially recognised professional governing body.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Media Industry

The gazettal of the Bill is a preliminary but essential step in the legislative process, paving the way for the proposed law to be debated and potentially passed in Parliament. Key areas that observers and media stakeholders will be watching closely include:

The scope of membership and eligibility criteria for media professionals

The powers and independence of the proposed institute

Whether the body will have any regulatory or disciplinary authority

Safeguards to ensure press freedom is not compromised

Media freedom advocates and journalism organisations in Sri Lanka are expected to scrutinise the Bill carefully, given longstanding concerns about government influence over the press in the country.

Further details on the specific provisions of the Bill are anticipated as the legislative process moves forward.