Lawyers' Collective Raises Alarm Over Plan to Extend Retirement Age of Senior Judges

The Lawyers' Collective has voiced serious opposition to reports that the Government is considering extending the mandatory retirement age for judges serving on the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, cautioning that such a move could have far-reaching consequences for the integrity of Sri Lanka's judiciary.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

The legal advocacy group warned that any government-driven initiative to alter the tenure of superior court judges risks compromising the independence of the judiciary — a cornerstone of democratic governance and the rule of law. The Collective stressed that judicial independence must be shielded from executive influence, and that changes of this nature, if pursued, could erode public trust in the justice system.

A Sensitive Constitutional Matter

The retirement age of superior court judges is a constitutionally sensitive matter in Sri Lanka. Critics argue that extending such terms through government intervention — rather than through a transparent and broadly consultative process — sets a dangerous precedent, potentially allowing the executive branch to retain sympathetic judges on the bench beyond their intended service period.

The Lawyers' Collective underscored that the judiciary must remain free from political considerations, and that any reform affecting judges' terms of service should be approached with the utmost caution, transparency, and respect for constitutional principles.

Calls for Broader Consultation

The group has called on the Government to refrain from proceeding with the proposed measure without first engaging in wide consultation with the legal fraternity, civil society, and other relevant stakeholders. They emphasised that reforms touching on judicial appointments and retirements must reflect the public interest rather than political convenience.

The statement from the Lawyers' Collective adds to a growing chorus of voices within Sri Lanka's legal community urging the Government to uphold the separation of powers and resist any actions that could be perceived as interference in the functioning of the country's highest courts.

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