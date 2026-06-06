Chinese Defence Attaché Holds High-Level Meeting with Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary

Sri Lanka's defence establishment received a senior Chinese military official this week, as the Defence Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo held a formal meeting with the country's Defence Secretary, underscoring the continued strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

Diplomatic Engagement at the Defence Ministry

The meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Defence, is seen as part of ongoing diplomatic engagement between Sri Lanka and China across multiple sectors, including defence cooperation and strategic partnerships. Such interactions between defence attachés and senior ministry officials are a standard component of diplomatic relations, allowing both sides to maintain open channels of communication on matters of mutual interest.

Sri Lanka-China Defence Relations

Sri Lanka and China have maintained a long-standing relationship in the defence sphere, with China having provided various forms of military assistance, equipment, and training support to Sri Lankan armed forces over the years. The bilateral relationship has remained significant despite periodic scrutiny from regional powers, particularly India and the United States, who closely monitor China's growing engagement with South Asian nations.

China has been one of Sri Lanka's most consistent defence partners, and meetings of this nature are regularly conducted through official diplomatic channels as part of maintaining that relationship.

Broader Context

The engagement comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate its foreign policy with a focus on balancing relationships with multiple global powers. The government has repeatedly emphasised its commitment to a neutral foreign policy that prioritises the country's national interests and economic recovery.

Further details regarding the specific agenda or outcomes of the meeting were not immediately made available by the Ministry of Defence.

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