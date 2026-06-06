Chained Patient Among 13 Dead in Sri Lanka Nursing Home Fire, Worker Reveals

A worker at a Sri Lanka nursing home has made a disturbing claim that at least one patient had been physically restrained with chains at the time a devastating fire broke out at the facility, killing 13 people.

Deadly Blaze Claims 13 Lives

The fire tore through the nursing home, resulting in the deaths of 13 patients in what has become one of the most tragic and troubling care facility disasters the country has seen in recent memory. The incident has sent shockwaves across Sri Lanka and prompted urgent questions about the conditions in which vulnerable patients were being kept.

Shocking Claim of Restraint

A worker at the facility has come forward to reveal that among those who perished was a patient who had been chained — a revelation that has drawn widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about the treatment of residents at the home. The use of physical restraints of this nature on patients is considered deeply inhumane and is likely to face intense scrutiny from authorities and human rights advocates.

Concerns Over Patient Safety and Care Standards

The disturbing disclosure has thrown a spotlight on the broader state of care facilities across Sri Lanka, particularly those catering to mentally ill or elderly patients. Advocates and officials are now calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the fire as well as the standard of care being provided at such institutions.

13 patients died as a result of the fire at the nursing home

A worker alleged that at least one victim had been chained at the time of the fire

Authorities are expected to investigate both the cause of the fire and patient treatment conditions

Calls for Accountability

Human rights groups are urging the government to act swiftly in holding those responsible accountable and to implement stronger oversight measures for nursing homes and psychiatric care facilities across the island. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for enforceable national standards governing the treatment and safety of patients in private and state-run care homes alike.

The use of chains on any patient represents a fundamental violation of human dignity and must be investigated as a matter of priority.

Authorities have yet to make a formal statement addressing the chaining allegation directly, but pressure is mounting for a transparent and comprehensive inquiry into the full circumstances surrounding the fire and the deaths of the 13 victims.

Related Video