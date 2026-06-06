Chained Patient Among 13 Dead in Sri Lanka Nursing Home Fire, Worker Reveals

A worker at a Sri Lanka nursing home has made a disturbing claim that at least one patient was physically chained at the time of a devastating fire that killed 13 people, raising serious questions about the treatment of residents at the facility.

Deadly Blaze Claims 13 Lives

The fire tore through the nursing home, resulting in the deaths of 13 patients. The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the country and prompted urgent calls for an investigation into the conditions under which vulnerable residents were being kept.

Shocking Allegation of Restraint

A worker at the facility has come forward with the alarming revelation that among those who perished was a patient who had been chained, leaving them unable to escape the rapidly spreading flames. The claim has drawn widespread condemnation and placed the spotlight firmly on the welfare standards maintained at the home.

The allegation that a patient was physically restrained with chains at the time of the fire has horrified many and intensified demands for accountability from those responsible for running the facility.

Calls for Investigation and Accountability

Authorities are now under mounting pressure to conduct a thorough investigation not only into the cause of the fire itself but also into the broader conditions at the nursing home. Questions are being raised about whether proper fire safety measures were in place and whether the treatment of patients met acceptable humanitarian standards.

The use of physical restraints on patients in care facilities is widely condemned by medical and human rights organisations, and if confirmed, the allegation could lead to criminal proceedings against those responsible for the management of the home.

Vulnerable Lives at Risk

This incident has brought renewed attention to the regulation of private and informal care facilities across Sri Lanka, where oversight of nursing homes and mental health institutions has long been a concern for patient welfare advocates. Civil society groups are now urging the government to immediately review safety and ethical standards at all such facilities island-wide to prevent further tragedies of this nature.

The families of the victims are demanding answers, and the nation watches closely as investigations into one of the most harrowing nursing home disasters in recent Sri Lankan memory get underway.

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