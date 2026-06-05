Sri Lanka Nursing Home Fire: Worker Claims Patient Was Chained Among 13 Who Perished

A worker at a Sri Lankan nursing home has made a disturbing allegation, claiming that at least one patient had been physically restrained with chains at the time of a devastating fire that claimed the lives of 13 individuals at the facility.

Shocking Testimony Emerges

The employee's account has sent shockwaves through the country, raising urgent questions about the treatment of vulnerable patients housed at the institution. According to the worker's testimony, the chained patient was among those who perished in the blaze, a detail that has deepened public outrage and prompted calls for a thorough investigation into the conditions at the home.

The fire, which resulted in one of the deadliest nursing home tragedies in recent Sri Lankan memory, has drawn intense scrutiny from authorities, human rights advocates, and the general public alike. The loss of 13 lives has left families devastated and communities demanding accountability.

Questions Over Patient Safety and Treatment

The allegation that a patient was restrained with chains at the time of the fire has raised serious concerns about the standard of care being provided at the facility. Critics argue that such a practice would constitute a gross violation of the basic rights and dignity of patients, particularly those who may have been elderly or mentally ill.

Human rights organisations have called on Sri Lankan authorities to investigate not only the cause of the fire itself but also the broader conditions under which patients were being kept at the home. Questions are also being raised about whether the facility met the required safety and regulatory standards.

Authorities Launch Investigation

Sri Lankan authorities have indicated that a full investigation into the incident is underway. Officials are expected to examine several key issues, including:

The origin and cause of the fire

Whether adequate fire safety measures were in place at the facility

The alleged use of physical restraints on patients

The licensing and regulatory compliance of the nursing home

The testimony of the nursing home worker has become a central element of the investigation, with authorities expected to question additional staff members and review the facility's operational records.

A Wider Concern for Vulnerable Sri Lankans

This tragedy has once again brought into focus the vulnerability of elderly and mentally ill patients housed in private care facilities across Sri Lanka. Advocacy groups have long warned that oversight of such institutions remains inadequate, and that residents can be subjected to inhumane conditions without sufficient checks from regulatory bodies.

Families of the victims have demanded swift justice, while the broader public has called on the government to introduce stricter regulations governing the operation of nursing homes and similar care facilities throughout the island.

As the investigation continues, the nation mourns the loss of the 13 victims and awaits answers to deeply troubling questions about how they lived — and how they died.