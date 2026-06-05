Rumesh Tharanga Makes History as Sri Lanka's Javelin Star Breaks the 90-Metre Barrier

Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga has etched his name into the record books, becoming the fourth Asian athlete ever to break the prestigious 90-metre mark in the javelin throw while simultaneously setting a new national record for Sri Lanka.

A Historic Milestone for Sri Lankan Athletics

The achievement places Tharanga among an elite group of Asian javelin throwers who have surpassed the 90-metre threshold — a benchmark widely regarded as the gold standard in the discipline. His entry into this exclusive club marks one of the most significant moments in Sri Lankan athletics history.

Prior to Tharanga's landmark throw, only three other Asian athletes had managed to breach the 90-metre barrier, underscoring just how rare and remarkable this accomplishment truly is on the continental stage.

National Record Shattered

In addition to the continental significance of his performance, Tharanga's throw also rewrote the national record for Sri Lanka, surpassing the previous best and raising the standard for future generations of Sri Lankan javelin throwers.

The feat is expected to energise the local athletics community and draw greater attention to track and field development programmes across the island.

Pride for Sri Lanka

Sports enthusiasts and officials across Sri Lanka have celebrated the news, viewing Tharanga's performance as a powerful statement of the country's growing potential in field athletics at the highest international level.

As Sri Lanka continues to nurture talent across a range of sporting disciplines, Rumesh Tharanga's historic 90-metre-plus throw stands as a defining moment — a reminder that the island nation is capable of producing world-class athletes who can compete and excel on the global stage.

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