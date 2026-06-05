Only 148 of Sri Lanka's 455 Elder Care Homes Are Registered, Minister Reveals in Wake of Fire Tragedy

A startling gap in oversight of Sri Lanka's elder care sector has been brought to light, with the responsible minister revealing that only 148 out of 455 elders' homes across the country are officially registered — a disclosure that follows a deadly fire tragedy that has raised urgent questions about the safety and regulation of such facilities.

Alarming Registration Shortfall

The revelation highlights a serious regulatory failure, with nearly two-thirds of all elder care homes in Sri Lanka operating outside the formal registration framework. Of the 455 homes identified across the island, just 148 have been brought under official oversight, leaving the majority functioning without proper scrutiny or accountability.

The minister's admission came in the aftermath of a fire incident that drew widespread public concern over the vulnerability of elderly residents housed in such facilities. The tragedy has intensified calls for immediate government action to address what critics are describing as a long-standing neglect of elder welfare infrastructure.

Safety Concerns Take Centre Stage

The figures raise profound questions about the physical safety standards, staffing conditions, and general welfare provisions at unregistered homes, which are not subject to routine government inspection or compliance checks. Elderly residents at such facilities may be exposed to risks that registered homes are required to mitigate under existing regulations.

Total elder care homes in Sri Lanka: 455

Registered homes: 148

Unregistered homes: 307

Calls for Urgent Reform

The disclosure has prompted demands from civil society groups and welfare advocates for an accelerated registration drive, stricter enforcement of existing laws, and the introduction of mandatory safety audits across all elder care facilities — registered or otherwise.

The fire tragedy has served as a grim reminder that regulatory gaps in elder care are not merely administrative shortcomings — they carry life-or-death consequences for some of the country's most vulnerable citizens.

Authorities are now expected to come under mounting pressure to outline a concrete timeline for bringing all remaining homes into compliance, as families across Sri Lanka demand greater assurance that their elderly loved ones are being cared for in safe and properly supervised environments.