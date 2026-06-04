US-Donated Naval Patrol Vessel P628 Docks at Port of Colombo

A patrol vessel gifted to Sri Lanka by the United States Government has arrived at the Port of Colombo, marking a significant moment in the ongoing defence cooperation between the two nations.

The vessel, designated P628, made its arrival in Colombo and was received by Sri Lankan authorities, with the Deputy Minister of Ports among the officials acknowledging the handover.

Strengthening Maritime Security Ties

The donation of the P628 patrol vessel is seen as a tangible demonstration of the United States' commitment to bolstering Sri Lanka's maritime security capabilities. Such contributions form part of broader bilateral efforts to enhance naval readiness and coastal patrol operations in the Indian Ocean region.

Sri Lanka's strategic location along major international shipping lanes makes the strengthening of its naval fleet a matter of both national and regional importance. The addition of the P628 is expected to supplement the Sri Lanka Navy's existing patrol and surveillance operations.

A Symbol of Bilateral Partnership

The arrival of the vessel underscores the deepening ties between Colombo and Washington, particularly in the areas of defence and maritime security. The United States has in recent years increased its engagement with Sri Lanka as part of wider efforts to promote stability across the Indo-Pacific.

Further details regarding the official handover ceremony and the vessel's planned deployment are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in the coming days.