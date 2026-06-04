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Unregistered Elder Care Home at Centre of Deadly Fire Tragedy That Claimed 12 Lives

04 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
Unregistered Elder Care Home at Centre of Deadly Fire Tragedy That Claimed 12 Lives

Fatal Blaze Exposes Gaps in Elder Care Oversight

Fresh details have emerged about the elder care home in Anguruwathota where a devastating fire this week claimed the lives of 12 residents, with authorities revealing that the facility had not been registered with any relevant regulatory body.

An Unregistered Facility

The care home, which housed elderly residents, was operating without official registration at the time of the tragedy. The absence of proper oversight raises serious questions about the safety standards being maintained at the facility and how such an establishment was permitted to function without the knowledge or authorisation of the appropriate government authorities.

Community in Mourning

The fire, which broke out earlier this week, rapidly engulfed the premises, leaving little time for residents or staff to respond. The victims, all elderly individuals who had been placed in the care of the home, perished in the blaze. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and sparked urgent national debate about the welfare of the country's ageing population.

Calls for Accountability and Reform

The revelation that the home was unregistered has intensified calls from civil society groups and welfare advocates for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire, as well as a comprehensive review of elder care facilities operating across Sri Lanka.

  • Authorities have been urged to conduct immediate inspections of all elder care homes island-wide.
  • Welfare advocates are demanding stricter enforcement of registration requirements for care facilities.
  • Questions have been raised about the adequacy of fire safety measures at such establishments.

Government Response Awaited

As investigations continue, families of the victims and the broader public are looking to the government for swift action to ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated. Officials are expected to provide further details on the probe in the coming days, with pressure mounting for accountability and meaningful reform in the regulation of elder care services across the island.

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