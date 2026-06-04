Three Dead, Including Schoolchild, After Eucalyptus Tree Crushes Three-Wheeler

Three people, including a school student, lost their lives this morning after a large eucalyptus tree collapsed onto a three-wheeler, crushing the vehicle and its occupants.

Tragic Morning Incident Claims Three Lives

The fatal incident occurred on the 4th, when the towering eucalyptus tree gave way and came crashing down directly onto the passing three-wheeler. The impact proved devastating, leaving no chance of survival for those travelling inside the vehicle at the time.

Among the three victims was a school student, adding a particularly heartbreaking dimension to the tragedy. The loss of a young life has drawn an outpouring of grief from the local community.

Concerns Over Ageing Roadside Trees

The incident has once again raised urgent questions about the condition of large, ageing trees lining roads across the country. Eucalyptus trees, known for their considerable height and weight, can pose a serious hazard to road users when left unmonitored, particularly during periods of adverse weather or following prolonged dry spells that weaken root systems.

Authorities and road safety advocates have previously called for regular inspections and timely removal of trees identified as structurally unstable, warnings that this latest tragedy may bring back into sharp focus.

Community in Mourning

The deaths have sent shockwaves through the affected community, with residents and officials expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims. Three-wheelers remain one of the most common and affordable modes of transport for ordinary Sri Lankans, making incidents such as this one particularly distressing for the wider public.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the precise location of the incident are expected to be released by authorities as investigations continue.