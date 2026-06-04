Sri Lanka's Garment Exports Slide 7.4% to $1.5 Billion in First Four Months of 2026

Sri Lanka's garment and apparel export sector has recorded a notable decline in the opening months of 2026, with earnings falling 7.4 percent to approximately $1.5 billion during the January to April period, raising fresh concerns about the health of one of the island nation's most vital industries.

A Worrying Trend for a Key Export Sector

The apparel industry has long served as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's export economy, consistently ranking among the country's top foreign exchange earners and providing employment to hundreds of thousands of workers, particularly women in rural and semi-urban areas. The latest figures, however, suggest the sector is facing significant headwinds in the early part of the year.

The 7.4 percent year-on-year drop in export revenue during the first four months of 2026 signals mounting pressure on local manufacturers, who are grappling with a combination of global demand shifts, intensifying competition from regional rivals, and ongoing cost challenges at home.

Global and Domestic Pressures Taking Their Toll

Industry observers point to a range of factors contributing to the downturn. Subdued consumer spending in key Western markets, particularly in the United States and Europe, has led major international buyers to scale back their orders. Sri Lankan exporters, who depend heavily on these markets, have felt the impact acutely.

At the same time, competitor nations in the region continue to offer more competitive pricing, placing Sri Lankan manufacturers under additional strain as they attempt to retain long-standing buyer relationships while managing rising production costs.

Industry Calls for Urgent Support

The decline is likely to prompt renewed calls from industry stakeholders for government intervention, including policy measures aimed at improving export competitiveness, reducing input costs, and expanding market access through trade agreements.

For a country still navigating its way through an economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of recent years, a sustained contraction in garment export revenues would represent a significant setback. The sector's performance in the coming months will be closely watched by policymakers, trade bodies, and investors alike as Sri Lanka works to stabilise and grow its export base.