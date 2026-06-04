SLCERT Alerts Public to Deepfake Videos Misusing Images of President and Prime Minister

Cyber Security Authority Issues Urgent Public Warning

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has issued an urgent public warning regarding the circulation of fraudulent videos online, created using artificial intelligence technology and featuring the likenesses of the country's top political leaders, including the President and the Prime Minister.

What Are These Videos?

The fake videos, commonly referred to as "deepfakes," are digitally manipulated productions that use advanced AI tools to superimpose the faces and voices of well-known public figures onto fabricated footage. In this case, the images and voices of Sri Lanka's highest-ranking officials have been exploited to lend credibility to what appear to be scam campaigns targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

Authorities warn that these videos are designed to look and sound convincingly authentic, making it increasingly difficult for ordinary viewers to distinguish them from genuine content.

How the Scam Works

SLCERT has cautioned that fraudsters are leveraging these AI-generated videos to deceive citizens, typically by promoting get-rich-quick investment schemes, fake giveaways, or financial opportunities that falsely claim the endorsement of the President or Prime Minister. Victims who fall for these tactics risk losing significant sums of money.

Fake investment opportunities falsely endorsed by national leaders

Fraudulent giveaways or cash reward schemes

Phishing links embedded in posts sharing these videos

Social media platforms used as the primary distribution channel

SLCERT's Advice to the Public

The national cyber security body is urging all Sri Lankans to exercise extreme caution when encountering video content featuring public figures on social media platforms. Citizens are advised to verify the authenticity of any such video through official government channels before sharing or acting upon the information presented.

Members of the public are strongly advised not to engage with, share, or respond to suspicious videos, and to report any such content to the relevant authorities immediately.

SLCERT also reminded the public that no government official or state institution would solicit personal financial information or investment commitments through social media videos or unofficial online channels.

A Growing Global Threat

The misuse of AI-generated deepfake technology for fraud is a rapidly growing problem worldwide, with governments and cyber security agencies across the globe scrambling to combat its spread. Sri Lanka is now among the countries directly confronting this challenge, highlighting the urgent need for greater digital literacy among the general public.

Members of the public who come across such videos are encouraged to report them directly to SLCERT or through the relevant social media platform's reporting tools without delay.