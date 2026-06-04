Parliamentary Oversight Committee to Scrutinise Controversial US$2.5 Million Treasury Payment

A report examining the disputed transfer of US$2.5 million in Treasury funds — originally earmarked for an Australian company but redirected to an unauthorised third party — is set to come under the scrutiny of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF).

Background to the Controversy

The contentious payment has drawn significant attention amid growing concerns over financial accountability within Sri Lanka's public institutions. The funds in question were designated for disbursement to an Australian company, but were instead channelled to an unauthorised recipient, raising serious questions about oversight and due process in the handling of state finances.

Parliamentary Review Underway

The Committee on Public Finance, one of Sri Lanka's key parliamentary oversight bodies, is expected to take up the report for detailed review. COPF plays a critical role in examining matters relating to public expenditure and financial governance, making its involvement in this case particularly significant.

The development signals that lawmakers are intent on holding the relevant authorities to account and establishing a clear picture of how the irregular transfer occurred and who bears responsibility for it.

Calls for Transparency

The case has intensified public and political pressure on the government to demonstrate greater transparency in the management of Treasury funds. Critics have argued that lapses of this nature undermine public confidence in state financial institutions at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate a challenging economic environment.

Further details regarding the timeline for COPF's review and the scope of its inquiry are expected to emerge as the committee proceeds with its examination of the report.